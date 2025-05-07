College Football
Garret Rangel headshot

Garret Rangel News: Joining Hokies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Rangel has announced his commitment to Virginia Tech, Kolby Crawford of 247Sports.com reports.

Rangel will join the Hokies with two years of eligibility remaining after spending the last four seasons with Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior threw for 1,075 yards (93-of-180), nine touchdowns and seven interceptions across the last three seasons. Rangel will look to outcompete William Watson for the backup role behind Kyron Drones this season.

Garret Rangel
Virginia Tech
