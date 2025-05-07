Garret Rangel News: Joining Hokies

Rangel has announced his commitment to Virginia Tech, Kolby Crawford of 247Sports.com reports.

Rangel will join the Hokies with two years of eligibility remaining after spending the last four seasons with Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior threw for 1,075 yards (93-of-180), nine touchdowns and seven interceptions across the last three seasons. Rangel will look to outcompete William Watson for the backup role behind Kyron Drones this season.