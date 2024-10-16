DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 8

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

QB Jake Retzlaff, BYU

BYU is averaging over 34 points per game, while this week's opponent, Oklahoma State, allows over 27 points per game. It's a nice recipe for fantasy success. Add in the fact that Retzlaff has thrown multiple touchdowns in each of the past four games, and this looks like a lock.

The only reason to hesitate is that Oklahoma State has been so bad at stopping the run that BYU could lean into the run game and end up with five rushing TDs and nothing from Retzlaff. But based on what we've seen through the first six weeks, I expect a balanced attack that produces at least two TD passes.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Jake Retzlaff MORE than 1.5 pass TDs

RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

After scoring 191 points in their first three games, the Tennessee offense has fallen flat, only scoring 62 total points the past three games. Sampson has been the lone consistent bright spot offensively, rushing for at least 92 yards in every game this season. I expect that against Alabama this week he will continue to get the volume needed to exceed 100 yards, as Tennessee tries to control the game with a good run game and defense.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Dylan Sampson MORE than 98.5 rush yards

WR Rashod Owens, Oklahoma State

If Oklahoma State is going to keep up with BYU, expect their top three wide receivers to be heavily involved. Owens may be the third option in the pass offense this season, but he's still producing consistently. In fact, dating back to last season, he has had 40 yards or more in 15 of his past 16 games.

Uncertainty at the quarterback position is the only concern here, after Alan Bowman was benched for Garret Rangel in the second half of Oklahoma State's most recent game. Bowman still sits atop the depth chart, but he may be on a short leash going forward. Last week's bye should help in getting Bowman back on track and elevating his receivers.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Rashod Owens MORE than 38.5 receiving yards

Week 7 Results:

Hajj-Malik Williams LESS than 198.5 pass yards - loss

DJ Giddens MORE than 99.5 pass yards - win

Jeremiah Hunter MORE than 25.5 receiving yards - loss

Overall Article Picks Record: 8-13

Bonus Picks: 2-1 (follow @TheSpatula300 on X for bonus picks)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

