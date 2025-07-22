Gaston Moore News: Signs with South Florida
Moore has signed with South Florida, Sam Gillenwater of On3.com reports.
Coming off his best year for Tennessee, where Moore spent four seasons from 2021 to 2024, he will look to take advantage of the last campaign and become South Florida's starting quarterback. It is a position up for grabs, considering Byrum Brown has not fully established himself due to a previous foot injury, and Bryce Archie struggled in relief.
