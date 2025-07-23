Gavin Lahm News: In running for kicker duties

Lahm will enter training camp in an open competition for starting kicker duties according to head coach Luke Fickell, Zach Heilprin of 1670AM The Zone Madison reports.

Lahm has yet to record a field-goal attempt or extra-point try ahead of his senior season with the Badgers, but he could get his chance as he competes against 2024 starter Nathanial Vakos for the job. Fickell also stated the kicker that ends up not winning the job could redshirt, which could prime Lahm for another possible season if he doesn't make the cut.