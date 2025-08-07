MacIntyre was among three candidates mentioned alongside Joey Aguilar and Jake Merklinger as potential starters this fall, but the freshman has reportedly been working with the third-team offense, and the race seems to be between Aguilar and Merklinger. Aguilar is a senior, while Merklinger already has a year of college football under his belt, so it's not too surprising that the true freshman will take a back seat for the time being. MacIntyre is still a highly thought of quarterback and could have another shot next fall should Aguilar win the job and work as the starter during 2025.