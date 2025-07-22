Menu
Fantasy Home
College Football
Goose Crowder headshot

Goose Crowder News: Back to full health

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Crowder (upper body) is back to where he needs to be ahead of the 2025 season, Creg Stephenson of AL.com reports.

Crowder took part in practice back in March, but it now appears he's fully healthy ahead of the upcoming campaign. The starting quarterback went down for the entirety of the 2024 season after an injury during Week 5. He should be good to go now as the new year soon approaches.

Goose Crowder
Troy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now