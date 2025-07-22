Goose Crowder News: Back to full health

Crowder (upper body) is back to where he needs to be ahead of the 2025 season, Creg Stephenson of AL.com reports.

Crowder took part in practice back in March, but it now appears he's fully healthy ahead of the upcoming campaign. The starting quarterback went down for the entirety of the 2024 season after an injury during Week 5. He should be good to go now as the new year soon approaches.