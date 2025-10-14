Wilde had a productive outing against the Nittany Lions, leading the team in receptions and yards on the day while scoring a touchdown for the third consecutive contest. The 6-foot-2 receiver found the end zone on a 29-yard scoring strike from quarterback Preston Stone in the second quarter, giving the Wildcats a 10-7 lead at the time. Wilde has been one of the driving forces behind the Northwestern offense this season, catching 32 passes for 469 yards and three touchdowns through the team's first six games. His next chance will come when the Wildcats host Purdue on Saturday.