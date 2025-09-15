Despite failing to cross the century mark against Western Michigan, Beatty found the end zone for the first time this season, connecting with quarterback Luke Altmyer on a six-yard pass in the second quarter to give Illinois a 10-0 lead at the time. With the game well in hand in the second half, the Illinois coaching staff likely were looking to get others involved, leading to a less productive day by Beatty's standards. Still, the 5-foot-11 receiver caught all six of his targets, bringing his season totals to 19 receptions for 289 yards and a touchdown through three games. An exciting matchup against Indiana awaits on Saturday.