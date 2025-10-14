Hejny, who broke his foot in the Cowboys' opener, appears to be looking to return this season. "Hauss is good," interim head coach Doug Meacham said. "They're just waiting on it to fully calcify, and I think it's done that. Now it's just getting the leg strong enough to be able to move around. So he's come a long way. We'll see what happens with that." At the moment, Oklahoma State still plans to start Sam Jackson under center against Cincinnati in Week 8, but it sounds as if Hejny could return later this season.