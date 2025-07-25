Hunter Helms News: Will be Tigers' emergency QB

Helms will serve as a player-coach for Clemson in 2025, dressing for games and serving as the emergency quarterback option, per Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State.

Helms played with Clemson from 2021-2023, never as more than a backup. Now, however, he'll return to Death Valley after spending last year with Rhode Island, where he'll serve both the Clemson coaching staff and active roster in 2025. Still, with star quarterback Cade Klubnik set to return, as well as several established backups, Helms seeing the field would be a last-resort situation for the Tigers.