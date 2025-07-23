Hunter Simmons News: Competing for backup job

Head coach Luke Fickell said Simmons is in the running for Wisconsin's backup quarterback job ahead of the 2025 season, Zach Heilprin of 1670AM The Zone Madison reports.

Simmons spent the last three seasons with Southern Illinois, but he transferred in to Wisconsin back in April. The 6-foot-3 quarterback likely won't be considered too highly for the Badgers' starting quarterback role ahead of his fifth collegiate season, but he will get the opportunity to snag the QB2 spot over SDSU transfer Danny O'Neil pending how August goes.