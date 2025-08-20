Watson started for the Bearkats last season, tossing for 1,811 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 62.4 percent of his passes. He also added 647 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground. However, it appears he has yet to secure the starting job, as he's listed as an "OR" on the depth chart alongside Wisconsin transfer Mabrey Mettauer. Sam Houston head coach Phil Longo likely has a soft spot for Mettauer, as he recruited him to Madison when he was the Badgers' offensive coordinator. This competition could come down to the wire, and it's unclear at the moment who the Bearkats will trot out under center in Week 0 against Western Kentucky.