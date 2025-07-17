Ismael Cisse Injury: Likely out for season

Cisse (wrist) will likely miss the entire 2025 season following wrist surgery, per Daniel Fair of On3.com.

Cisse appears set to miss the entirety of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his wrist. The 6-foot receiver broke his wrist in the weight room in early July and appears to have taken a turn for the worse, resulting in the surgery. Cisse was expected to be a major addition to the Arkansas receiver room after transferring in from Stanford in the off-season where he caught 26 passes for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns a year ago. With Cisse out of the picture, O'Mega Blake, Raylen Sharpe and Kam Shanks are the likely names to compete for the top spot in the receiver pecking order.