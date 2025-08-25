Arnold transferred into Auburn back in December after two seasons with Oklahoma and is now ready to lead the helm for the Tigers this season. Freeze also said the 6-foot-1 quarterback's decision-making in a recent mock game was "really good." Arnold threw for 1,421 yards (154-of-246), 12 touchdowns and three interceptions with 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the 2024-25 campaign. His athletic ability as a dual threat could be a huge asset for Auburn this year, which starts against Baylor this Friday.