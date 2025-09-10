Head coach Jay Norvell reportedly announced a quarterback competition in practice, as both Brousseau and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi are getting reps at QB1. The latter is off to a rocky start, tossing for 312 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while completing just 52.6 percent of his passes through two games, one of which came against Northern Colorado. It remains unclear who will start when the Rams take the field again in Week 4 against UTSA, but Brousseau has put some pressure on the struggling starting gunslinger in Fort Collins.