Jacobe Robinson News: Signs with Southern Miss
Robinson has signed with Southern Miss, according to the team's X account.
Currently, Robinson may be Southern Miss' best alternative to Braylon Braxton at quarterback. The former's 2024 consists of two completions for 23 yards and another 23 yards from running the ball. All that occurred in a second-week matchup against Duquesne, his game's highlight being a rushing touchdown.
