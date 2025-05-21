College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacobe Robinson headshot

Jacobe Robinson News: Signs with Southern Miss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Robinson has signed with Southern Miss, according to the team's X account.

Currently, Robinson may be Southern Miss' best alternative to Braylon Braxton at quarterback. The former's 2024 consists of two completions for 23 yards and another 23 yards from running the ball. All that occurred in a second-week matchup against Duquesne, his game's highlight being a rushing touchdown.

Jacobe Robinson
Southern Miss
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now