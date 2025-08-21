Brown had been competing with Fancher and fellow signal caller Tayven Jackson for the starting gig but appears to have fallen behind in the position battle. The 6-foot-4 quarterback served in a backup role for the Knights in 2024 as well, throwing for 398 yards and a single touchdown to four interceptions across nine appearances while running for 401 yards and four scores on the ground as well. It is thus far unclear whether Brown or Jackson will serve as the primary backup to begin the 2025 season.