The junior actually had 49 out of the 83 yards come on a touchdown run in the fourth quarter. In the first half the junior only had one carry for four yards as teammate Jeremiyah Love was handed almost all the touches in the first two quarters. While Love leads the Irish on the ground, Price has been a consistent source of rushing yards. He has 68 or more yards in four of the five games on the ground this season. Notre Dame takes on North Carolina State on Oct. 11. The Wolfpack rush defense is in the top 50 in the country.