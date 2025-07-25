Menu
Jake Garcia News: Engaged in quarterback competition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Garcia is presumably a part of an open competition for the starting quarterback job in camp, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Coach Sherrone Moore clarified that the team is having an open quarterback competition during camp and that Bryce Underwood has not been named the starter. Garcia joined the program over the summer as a transfer from East Carolina and is presumably engaged in the early competition as a veteran player.

Jake Garcia
Michigan
