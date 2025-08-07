Merklinger was one of three players mentioned by head coach Josh Heupel, along with Aguilar and freshman George MacIntyre, vying for the starting job under center this fall during SEC Media Days. However, MacIntyre has been working with the third team during fall camp, likely dropping him out of the running for the starting job. The Vols open their season Aug. 30 with a sizable matchup against Syracuse, so it wouldn't be surprising if Heupel makes a decision on the starter with ample time to get him prepared for the opener.