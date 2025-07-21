Jake Retzlaff News: Verbally commits to Tulane

Retzlaff has verbally committed to Tulane, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Retzlaff will walk-on to Tulane, in the American Conference, and join the Green Wave's quarterback competition. Brendan Sullivan (Iowa), Donovan Leary (Illinois) and Kadin Semonza (Ball State) have all transferred to Tulane with the intent of being the 2025 Green Wave's QB1. But with Retzlaff, they get a recently proven quarterback coming off a 2024 BYU season with more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns.