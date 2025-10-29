Kitna didn't play in Week 8 against Memphis and had a bye in Week 9 to recover. Now, the gunslinger should be available for Week 10 against UConn, although it remains unclear who's going to start under center for the Blazers. In Kitna's absence, he was replaced by Ryder Burton, who played well with 251 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 74.1 percent completion. Kitna has been solid himself this season with 1,776 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions on 68.8 percent completion. Still, with the Blazers at 1-3 in American Athletic Conference play, there could be a quarterback controversy brewing in Birmingham.