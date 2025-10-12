Daniels recorded negative rushing yardage for the first time this season as Texas Tech harassed the quarterback for the bulk of the game. He did have some success through the air as he notched his 17th and 18th passing scores of the year. Daniels has been great in 2025 with 19 total touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven games. Texas Tech is probably the best team the Jayhawks will face all year, so it's likely that Daniels has better fantasy performances the rest of the way. They'll be on a bye next week before hosting Kansas State.