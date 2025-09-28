Daniels' 445 passing yards were the most he has recorded since throwing for 544 yards in a bowl game against Arkansas back in 2022. The dual-threat quarterback has been more impressive through the air this year while completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards and 16 touchdowns versus just two interceptions through five games. It helps when he has a WR like Emmanual Henderson who grabbed five catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns, including a 93-yard score. Daniels is a must start at UCF next week.