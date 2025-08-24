Daniels had quite the homecoming in Kansas' new stadium as he was nearly perfect through the air and electric with his legs. If he can return to the form he showed in 2022 with 25 total touchdowns on the season, it could be a special year in Lawrence, Kansas. It was the eighth time in his career that he has thrown at least three touchdown passes in a single game. In fact, he only did that once last year, so it's already a better start to the season for the sixth-year senior quarterback. He'll look to keep up that momentum against Wagner on Friday Night.