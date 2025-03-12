College Football
Join Deputy Basketball Editor Kirien Sprecher for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nba-fantasy!
Jamai East Injury: Could practice this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

East (undisclosed) could potentially return to Oregon State's spring practice in the second half of camp, OregonLive.com reports.

East missed the entirety of the 2024 season with an undisclosed injury. The wideout, who has one career catch for 10 yards, will look to begin to push for snaps upon his return to the practice field, which could come later this spring. If not, he'll need to wait until fall practice to suit up.

