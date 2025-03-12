Jamai East Injury: Could practice this spring

East (undisclosed) could potentially return to Oregon State's spring practice in the second half of camp, OregonLive.com reports.

East missed the entirety of the 2024 season with an undisclosed injury. The wideout, who has one career catch for 10 yards, will look to begin to push for snaps upon his return to the practice field, which could come later this spring. If not, he'll need to wait until fall practice to suit up.