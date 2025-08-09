Peoples and West Virginia transfer CJ Donaldson have been affectionately nicknamed "Sonic and Knuckles" ahead of the 2025-26 season as the duo attempts to replace the Buckeyes' incredible pairing of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson this fall. Peoples, a 5-foot-10, 206-pound sophomore figures to supply the speed for this new one-two backfield punch and offers familiarity with the Buckeyes' system. Peoples handled 49 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns across eight games last season, while working behind two 2025 second round NFL draft picks.