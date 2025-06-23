Jasaiah Gathings News: Headed to Buffalo

Gathings will transfer to Buffalo, per 247Sports.com.

Gathings spent two seasons at Akron before playing the 2024 campaign with UConn, where he reeled in 32 catches for 307 yards and three scores. Still, his better season came when he was a top receiver for the Zips in 2023, when he caught 55 passes for 575 yards and one touchdown. He'll look to continue to make an impact in his return to the MAC.