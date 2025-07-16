Javonnie Gibson Injury: No longer wearing boot
Gibson (leg) is no longer wearing a protective boot, Josh Callaway of 247Sports reports.
At the end of Oklahoma's spring camp, Gibson suffered a leg injury. It caused him to undergo surgery, and its aftermath necessitated a protective boot. Gibson no longer requiring it indicates that he is inching towards full health. It is unknown whether or not the wide receiver is there, so fall camp ideally gives a clue to his status.
