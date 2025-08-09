Colorado State has big expectations for Warren, a converted high school quarterback, in the tight end position this fall. The 6-foot-8 redshirt sophomore tallied 17 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns with Navarro College (JUCO) during the 2023-24 season, before transferring over to Colorado State. Warren, who missed the entire 2024-25 season after undergoing shoulder surgery, has been a standout performer all offseason. Warren continues to linger around the Rams' quarterbacks at practice, but CSU has high hopes for his pass-catching ability this fall.