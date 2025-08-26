Henderson didn't play last fall, but had a solid year in 2023 as a backup for Texas A&M. That season, he tossed for 715 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes. He was considered to be in a quarterback competition with Nicco Marchiol in Morgantown, but the latter was expected to be the frontrunner. However, the Mountaineers have yet to name a starter and their two-deep implies that they won't make that decision public until game day. It's even possible both quarterbacks get a shot to play in the opener against an FCS opponent.