French set a new high for passing yards in a game on Thursday, surpassing his previous total of 313 set in Week 7. French opened the games scoring when he connected with Marcus Sanders on a 47-yard score. The Junior quarterback then ran in from three yards out in the second quarter, good for his sixth rushing TD of 2025. Through nine starts, French has thrown for 2029 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Up next Saturday for French and the 4-5 Eagles is a home matchup with Coastal Carolina.