Franklin got off to a hot start to the season, but had been a relatively minor part of the Eagles' passing game since Week 3, not catching more than two passes for four straight weeks. He changed that against the Cardinals, seeing his highest target share since Week 3 when he was targeted 10 times, parlaying that his second-best yardage output of the season and his second touchdown of the fall as well. The tight end remains a highly volatile option for the 1-7 Eagles given the inconsistency of their passing game.