Jeremiyah Love headshot

Jeremiyah Love Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Love suffered a hamstring injury during Notre Dame's spring practice on Saturday, Pete Sampson of The Athletic reports.

Love is coming off an excellent year as Notre Dame's lead tailback, tallying 1,124 yards and 17 scores on 6.9 yards-per-carry. He also reeled in 28 receptions for 237 yards and two scores. It's unclear what the severity of his hamstring ailment is, but his status is now firmly in question moving forward.

Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame
