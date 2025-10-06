In addition, Love had a reception for 11 yards against Boise State. Scoring wise it was not as good as the previous week against Arkansas where the junior had a total of four touchdowns, two each on the ground and through the air. The junior only put up 57 rushing yards against Arkansas. Love could have a tougher time this Saturday, Oct. 11 against North Carolina State. The Wolfpack rush defense is in the top 50 in the country. He could have a better game through the air as North Carolina State pass defense is in the bottom third in the nation.