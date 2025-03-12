College Football
Jimmy Valsin Injury: Out for spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Valsin (lower body) is out for spring ball and doesn't have a timetable to return, Nick Daschel of Oregon Live reports.

Valsin didn't play a single game for the Beavers during the 2024 season and has been limited to only eight appearances since joining the program in 2022. The fact that he's sidelined to start the spring practices suggests he's far from being ready for a potential return to the gridiron.

Oregon State
