The senior threw for 346 yards against Delaware on Sept. 13. With a bye week, the Huskies will take on Boston College on Oct. 18. He is looking to break his personal mark for passing yards. Fagnano threw for 2,250 yards in 2022 while with the University of Maine. The senior has 1,556 passing yards in six games so far in 2025 and is averaging about 50 more yards per game compared to the 2022 season, 259.3. It will definitely be a stiffer challenge for Fagnano against the Eagles defense that is in the middle of the nation against the pass.