John Emery News: Commits to UTSA
Emery has committed to joining UTSA for the 2025 season, On3.com reports.
Emery joins UTSA after playing the previous three years at LSU. The senior running back missed the majority of the season after going down with a knee injury and will look to bounce back from last season. During his last healthy campaign, he totaled 23 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown across seven appearances in 2023.
