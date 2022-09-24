College Football DFS: FanDuel Night Slate, Week 4

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

Due to the massive differences in slates this evening, we're offering up an article specific to FanDuel's eight-game Saturday night slate.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Texas A&M (-2) vs. Arkansas O/U: 48.5

Northern Illinois @ Kentucky O/U:

Iowa (-7.5) @ Rutgers O/U: 34

Ohio State (-18.5) vs. Wisconsin O/U: 56.5

Alabama (-40.5) vs. Vanderbilt O/U: 58.5

Purdue (-16.5) vs. Florida Atlantic O/U: 58.

South Carolina (-22.5) vs. Charlotte O/U: 66.5

LSU (-31) vs. Southern Mississippi O/U: 44.5

The slate has a couple of potential record-breakers. The VAN/BAMA spread could end up being the largest intra-conference spread in SEC history and on the opposite end, Rutgers and Iowa are gunning for a historically low O/U call by the oddsmakers. Neither game is a prime target for us, as Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio State and the potential trap game between FAU and Purdue are demanding most of our attention.

WEATHER REPORT

No major weather concerns.

QUARTERBACK

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State ($11,400) vs. Wisconsin

I move to Stroud at the top of the pile over Bryce Young because the biggest spread in SEC history doesn't ensure four full quarters from him. On paper, it just looks like a better game for Stroud against the Badgers, although the Buckeyes should have no problem winning at home. With 941 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, there isn't much to say - the numbers tell the tale. He's completed almost 73 percent of his passes, and while he isn't much of a dual-threat guy, you won't miss the lack of production in that department.

Will Levis, Kentucky ($9,700) vs. Northern Illinois

While not as explosive as Stroud, there's a lot to like about Levis at this salary. Aside from a so-so performance against Florida, Levis has been on point, albeit against some weaker competition. With Chris Rodriguez still sidelined, we should see more of Levis' dual-threat capability in this game. Although he's scored twice on the ground, he hasn't broken for any big plays with his feet, but he could find some window against the Huskies' defensive front. Levis has only recorded six touchdowns, so although his total yardage is impressive, the Wildcats do have issues in the red zone. The game will be close than the big spread might indicate, and I think it will bring out the best In Levis, who is a relative bargain at a sub-10k salary tag.

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas ($9,200) @ Texas A&M

Jefferson can burn you in all kinds of ways, and he's probably the best dual-threat guy on the slate. Along with a great 6:1 TD/INT ratio through the air, he's rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Although the Razorbacks are 300, they've made narrow escapes against Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State, and their passing defense has yielded a lot of points to these opponents. Luckily, Max Johnson currently leads one of the worst passing offenses in the SEC, which is good news for a struggling defense. It's also great for Jefferson, who will be able to lead a more balanced attack against the Aggies that's less dependent on the run. This should be a hotly contested game where we could see up to 100 snaps for Jefferson.

SALARY SAVER: N'Kosi Perry, FAU ($7,800)

RUNNING BACK

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas ($9,200) @ Texas A&M

Unlike the QB position, I will take shares of the top-rated guy at running back. Sanders is on an excellent three-game tear with a trio of 100-yard-plus performances. He's been a key part of the offense and is a cinch for 20 touches. They aren't facing a typical Aggies defense, as their struggles have been numerous, especially against the run. Sanders is a more likely add if I take a less-expensive approach quarterback.

John Emery, LSU ($5,300) vs. New Mexico

This may seem a like a deep dive to some, but the logic for going with Emery is sound. He appeared to be in game shape in his season debut against Mississippi State, and this weak opponent could present a great opportunity for Emery to break out of this committee situation a bit. Coach Brian Kelly appears to be just fine with keeping his running backs fresh, but there's no question that Emery needs more reps. The Lobos could be a great spot for an Emery resurgence.

Miyan Williams, Ohio State ($6,600) vs. Wisconsin

I faded TreVeyon Henderson due to his injury status and Wisconsin's stout run defense, but a potential game script makes a click for Williams a shrewd pick. If the game gets out of hand, the Buckeyes won't take any unnecessary risks with their star running back, and there is also a chance that Henderson will have reduced touches anyway. Despite Wisconsin's ability to stop the run, I like Williams on a slate where I am going to spend more on wideout than I typically would.

SALARY SAVER: Zuberi Mobley, FAU ($5,800)

WIDE RECEIVER

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State ($8,500) vs. Wisconsin

Ohio State's best wideout no longer has an injury designation and has gotten his tune-up game out of the way. Although I can't fault anyone for clicking on Marvin Harrison ($9,800) or Emeka Egbuka ($9,200), it's only a matter of time before Smith-Njigba regains the lead in the wideout corps. This week, the Buckeyes will rely heavily on their pass game due to Wisconsin's relative success against the run, and it should result in a target increase for Smith-Njigba, who had a breakout 2021 with 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky ($7,400) vs. NIU

Will Levis will look Robinson's way more and more as the season progresses. The former Virginia Tech standout is quick and makes up for his 5-11 frame with an uncanny ability to get open. Although he hasn't crossed the goal line yet, it's only a matter of time before Levis delivers him a touchdown, and it could come against NIU.

Traeshon Holden, Alabama ($7,700)vs. Vanderbilt

I picked Holden as a wideout who is trending up, but the pick is more presentative of the dart throw that is the Alabama depth chart. I won't pretend to guess who will come out on top here - it could be Jermaine Burton or Kobe Prentice - even tight end Cameron Latu could surprise. I encourage those building tournament lineups to mix and match some Alabama receivers, with Holden being the most likely cash candidate.

Lajohntay Wester, FAU ($6,500) @ Purdue

Have you noticed that all of my salary savers have been Owls? Wester deserves an extended mention, however. With Aidan O'Connell a game-time call and potentially limited, the Boilermakers could be vulnerable, and I think N'Kosi Perry has the goods to ignite this passing game, with Wester being a primary target. A slow start could give the Owls a lead in time of possession early, and considering Perry has already targeted Wester 31 times, there's no reason to think that his opportunities will decrease.

