Brady made the most of his limited opportunities on the day, finding the end zone twice in his three receptions against the Sycamores. The 5-foot-10 receiver connected with both starter Fernando Mendoza as well as backup Alberto Mendoza on scoring strikes of four and 12 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, marking his first scores as a Hoosier. Brady will hope to build off his performance and earn a larger role within the Indiana offense moving forward, starting with a ranked matchup against Illinois on Saturday.