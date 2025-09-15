Brown extended the Bulldogs' lead to 14-0 in the first quarter with a six-yard touchdown grab, the first of his collegiate career. The senior was rumored to see a larger role with Fresno State this year after taking first-team reps in fall camp, though Brown came into Saturday with just one reception (on three targets) for seven yards through the first three games this season. It'll be worth monitoring to see if Brown's earned a bigger role in the offense next week in the Bulldogs' conference opener against Hawaii.