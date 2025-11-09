Dwyer recorded his third 100-yard receiving game on a season-high 15 targets against the Cyclones. With QB Josh Hoover airing out the ball most weeks, Dwyer has had a fantastic year with 46 catches (on 69 targets) for 602 yards and four touchdowns. His numbers still trail teammate Eric McAlister who has at least 12 targets in each of his last three games and is Hoover's preferred target in the offense. With TCU's high volume passing game, both McAlister and Dwyer are viable in all fantasy formats each and every week. Dwyer's impressive play will be needed if TCU is to compete at BYU next week.