The star wideout didn't play against Baylor either after logging just one catch for seven yards in the opener. SMU's offense has been just fine without its presumed top receiver, but this passing game could take an even great step forward - a scary thought for ACC defensive coordinators - with the return of Hudson. Romello Brinson and Jalen Cooper have led the way at wideout for the Mustangs, but Hudson should factor right back in immediately upon his return, which appears to be trending towards Week 4 against TCU at the earliest.