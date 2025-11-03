Marshall put up a monster performance in relief of starting running back Justice Haynes, running for a career-high 185 yards and his first three-touchdown game in Ann Arbor. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on runs of 54, three and nine yards in the first, second and fourth quarters, respectively. Marshall has been on a roll lately, running for 428 yards and five touchdowns across the team's last three contests, and with Haynes reportedly out for extended time, Marshall should continue to see opportunities to dominate in the ground game. His next chance will come in a road battle against Northwestern following Michigan's upcoming bye.