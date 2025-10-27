Despite the return of Justice Haynes, Marshall put together a big-time performance against Michigan State, running for 110 yards and a touchdown on an impressive 7.3 yards per attempt. The 5-foot-11 running back effectively broke the game open in the fourth quarter, finding the end zone on a 56-yard scamper to give the Wolverines a late 31-13 lead over their in-state rival. With Haynes back, it will be hard to rely on Marshall moving forward simply as a matter of volume, though he certainly showed the ability to coexist alongside the Michigan starter. A home matchup against Purdue awaits on Saturday.