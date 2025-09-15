Marshall got in on the action for the Wolverines against Central Michigan, scoring his first (and second) touchdowns of the season. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on runs of one and four yards in the second and third quarters, extending the maddive lead the Wolverines had built against the Chippewas. Despite handling an average of 10 rushing attempts per game to start the season, Marshall continues to serve in a clear change-of-pace role behind starter Justice Haynes and therefore cannot be counted on for consistent value.