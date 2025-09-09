Even though quarterback Sam Leavitt struggles massively in Saturday's road loss, Tyson still made out with a good performance. He was targeted on nearly half of Leavitt's attempts, caught six of Leavitt's 10 completions, gained 68 of Leavitt's 82 passing yards and caught the sole passing touchdown. Even with arguably the worst performance of Leavitt's career, Tyson's huge target share was enough to maintain a good level of production. With 27 targets and three touchdowns through just two games, Tyson is well on his way to being one of the top receivers in the country once again.