Cameron secured a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter Saturday, his third touchdown catch in the last two games. He was targeted five times and caught four passes, gaining 39 yards which was the second most on the team. He has played over 60 offensive snaps in each of the first three games of the season and appears to be the Bears' number one receiver, even though Sawyer Robertson has been spreading the ball around. Next up Cameron starts conference play with a contest versus Arizona State on Saturday.