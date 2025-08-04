Barnes' spring non-participation is due to an injured ankle, which does not seem to be the case for his fall camp. Crittenden posted a video of Barnes lining up for challenging runs. So, it looks like for the first time since 2024's Week 10, Barnes is healthy. The running back's last season concluded in style, with 18 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns against Maine. Oklahoma's 2025 season opener is also against a non-FBS team, Illinois State, so perhaps Barnes can run roughshod when both universities clash on Aug. 30.