Lewis previously had issues with his knee dating back to his torn ACL last season but appears to have injured his other knee and is expected to miss extended time. The 6-foot-2 receiver was hoping to see an expanded role within the FIU offense in 2025 coming off the 2024 season in which he caught five passes for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns before missing the remainder of the season with his ACL injury. Head coach Willie Simmons made it clear that the team will allow Lewis time to recover and have no interest in rushing him back.